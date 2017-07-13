Quantcast
S.R. 201 freeway stretch to close overnight Friday

All lanes on the State Road 201 freeway will close Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m. between Bangerter Highway and Redwood Road.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the closure is to allow crews to place beams for a new bridge over S.R. 201 at Interstate 215.

During the overnight closure, the department recommends using Interstate 80 as an alternate.

Westbound traffic on S.R. 201 will be detoured onto Redwood Road, and eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Bangerter Highway.

The I-215 bridges over S.R. 201 are being rebuilt as part of UDOT's I-215 west belt reconstruction from S.R. 201 to 4700 South. Construction began in May 2016 and is on track for completion in the fall.

UDOT is replacing the original pavement on the I-215 west belt with new concrete; adding new exit-only lanes between interchanges, making it easier for drivers to get on and off the freeway; installing new ramp meters and upgrading traffic signals; and adding lights, overhead message signs, and other improvements to traffic management systems.

Also this weekend, the ramp from 500 South to southbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City will be reduced to one lane. Lane restrictions will begin Friday at 9 p.m., and continue through Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers attending Pioneer Day concerts and other events downtown this weekend should plan for delays getting onto southbound I-15 and consider using other on-ramps, such as 1300 South or 600 North, to access the freeway. Crews will be applying a thin weatherproof pavement layer to the ramp as part of a bridge maintenance project.

 

