S.R. 201 freeway stretch to close overnight Friday

All lanes on the State Road 201 freeway will close Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m. between Bangerter Highway and Redwood Road.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the closure is to allow crews to place beams for a new bridge over S.R. 201 at Interstate 215.

During the overnight closure, the department recommends using Interstate 80 as an alternate.

Westbound traffic on S.R. 201 will be detoured onto Redwood Road, and eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Bangerter Highway.

The I-215 bridges over S.R. 201 are being rebuilt as part of UDOT's I-215 west belt reconstruction from S.R. 201 to 4700 South. Construction began in May 2016 and is on track for completion in the fall.