Behind the Headlines: Senate GOP pushes new health bill, Hatch weighs in on Trump Jr. meeting, Utah District 3 candidates debate, mixed reaction on schools initiative

Senate Republicans release a revision of their health care bill, gaining some conservative votes but still lacking support from moderates. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says the story of Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian national is "overblown." Republican candidates for Utah's 3rd Congressional District have a hard time distinguishing themselves from one another at their first debate. And a ballot initiative aiming to increase education funding receives mixed reactions from the public.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner and Benjamin Wood, Washington bureau chief Thomas Burr and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.