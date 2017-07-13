UHP on lookout for suspect in I-80 attack on woman

Utah Highway Patrol troopers want the public's help in bringing to justice a man who attacked a woman on Interstate 80.

Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Marissa Cote said the incident occurred about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-80 near the Lambs Canyon exit in Parleys Canyon.

The woman reportedly had stopped to help the man, but shortly afterward he assaulted her and tried to hold her against her will.

At some point, the woman escaped and called 911. The suspect fled the scene in an older model brown pickup truck with a large dent near the back right wheel well. The vehicle also had undersized wheels, Cote said.