Utah prosecutors deciding whether criminal charges are warranted in police dog’s death

Updated 23 minutes ago

The Cache County Attorney's Office is now investigating the death of a sheriff's office police dog.

Few details have been released about how the Cache County Sheriff's Office K-9, Endy, died in early July.

The sheriff said in a press release that the dog died after an "unfortunate incident" on July 3 — but has since released no other information about what happened.

Cache County Attorney James Swink confirmed this week that his office is determining if criminal charges should be filed in the case. But Swink wouldn't say who the suspect is, or what actions led to the dog's death.

Swink said it will likely take his office another two weeks to make their conclusion. He called the case "a simple investigation," that did not involve a lot of forensic evidence or many witnesses.

"This [case] is just a little easier to get down to the bottom of," Swink said, compared to other cases they review.

The Cache County sheriff did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Along with the prosecutor office's investigation, the Northern Utah Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the death and the sheriff's office is conducting an internal investigation.

jmiller@sltrib.com

 

