Utah prosecutors deciding whether criminal charges are warranted in police dog’s death

The Cache County Attorney's Office is now investigating the death of a sheriff's office police dog.

Few details have been released about how the Cache County Sheriff's Office K-9, Endy, died in early July.

The sheriff said in a press release that the dog died after an "unfortunate incident" on July 3 — but has since released no other information about what happened.

Cache County Attorney James Swink confirmed this week that his office is determining if criminal charges should be filed in the case. But Swink wouldn't say who the suspect is, or what actions led to the dog's death.