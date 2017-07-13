Odgen parents charged with murder want to go to toddler’s funeral

A lawyer for a Utah woman accused of trying to conceal her slain toddler's injuries with makeup says the girl's parents want permission to attend her funeral.

The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports attorney Susanne Gustin said Thursday she expects to request a furlough from jail for 22-year-old Brenda Emile after authorities release the girl's body.

Judge Michael DiReda says he'd be unlikely to allow it, given the allegations against Emile and her husband, 25-year-old Miller Costello.

They are both charged with aggravated murder in the death of 3-year-old Angelina Costello.

The couple is accused of recording cellphone videos of themselves taunting the malnourished girl with food as her condition worsened over the last year and a half.