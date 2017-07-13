‘That bullying doesn’t work in our state’ — House Speaker Hughes criticizes anti-DUI ad as fomenting a ‘warfare of fear’

The speaker said ABI would be just as effective with its money if it threw "its dollar bills in a toilet" and watched them swirl away.

"It might work in other states, but that bullying doesn't work in our state," he said. "Ads like that go nowhere in the state of Utah. If anything, they indict their own cause."

Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, one of the lawmakers pictured in the ad, also said on the same radio show that the ad "is just dumb." Resentment extended across the political aisle as Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, tweeted, "I am appalled and outraged that they would put out this ad!"

Hughes added that giving in to pressure ads like that would be akin to negotiating with terrorists — which only encourages more attacks if groups think their tactics have worked.

The speaker noted that interim legislative committees are looking at tweaking the law — which lowers the blood alcohol content limit for DUI from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent — to ensure penalties are appropriate, and to eliminate unintended consequences.

Meanwhile, the ABI issued a news release Thursday seeking to clarify that it was not attacking the driving ability of older Utah lawmakers.

"The ad is making the exact opposite point," it said. "Of course people over 65 should still be able to drive (assuming they are passing the necessary health requirements). The ad is meant to demonstrate just how unreasonable the new 0.05 limit is and put impairment levels into context."

It adds, "For those legislators over 65 who have responded by saying they are great drivers — we agree! ABI does not believe those over 65 shouldn't be able to drive any more than we think someone at 0.05 BAC should go to jail. It's not an attack on older drivers, it's an attack on the failed logic that led the Legislature to pass this terrible 0.05 law."

The ABI said it used research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make its assertions.

Since the Utah law was passed and signed by the governor, ABI has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars placing full-page ads in Idaho and Nevada newspapers as well as USA Today.

The group also launched a petition drive urging repeal of the law. To date, more than 15,000 people have signed it.