Anti-DUI-law ad draws fire in Utah, but will it douse similar efforts elsewhere?

Earlier this year, the Beehive State lowered its blood alcohol content limit for driving under the influence from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent, becoming the first state in the country to adopt the tougher benchmark.

The full-page advertisement in Thursday's Salt Lake Tribune by the American Beverage Institute (ABI) suggested that senior citizens — it pictured some, including Gov. Gary Herbert and nearly a dozen state lawmakers — are "more impaired ANY TIME they drive" than consumers with a blood alcohol content of 0.05.

ABI said the satirical spot was intended to show how unreasonable the new limit is.

Frank Pignanelli, a Utah lobbyist and former state lawmaker, said it violated the first rule in politics: Don't make it personal.

"As soon as you personalize things, it diminishes your position," he said. "Lawmakers will rally around each other if someone attacks, no matter if they are Democrat or Republican."

ABI could have prevented the backlash if it had included other activities that impair driving such as cellphones, prescription drug use or lack of sleep, he said. "But they highlighted age, which is something we can't do anything about."

The ad is such a good example of "what not to do," Pignanelli said, that he plans to save it and use it as an example for students in his campaign-management class at the University of Utah.

Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, who opposed the new law, was offended by the satirical attacks.

The Draper Republican called that "warfare of fear" on KSL Radio's "Doug Wright Show," saying ABI apparently hopes to embarrass older lawmakers into repealing the law, which takes effect Dec. 30, 2018.

The speaker said ABI would be just as effective with its money if it threw "its dollar bills in a toilet" and watched them swirl away.

"It might work in other states, but that bullying doesn't work in our state," he said. "Ads like that go nowhere in the state of Utah. If anything, they indict their own cause."

Resentment extended across the political aisle as Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, tweeted, "I am appalled and outraged that they would put out this ad!"

While ABI said its ad was satirical, the exaggeration was lost on many lawmakers, a group that doesn't always take things in stride, said Tom Love, with Love Communications, a Utah advertising and public relations firm.

"I don't think I'm going out on limb to say that the Legislature is not known for having a great sense of humor," he said, "and they won't in this case."

But Love agreed the ad was a message to the rest of the nation.