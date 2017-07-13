Federal indictment: Utah nurse stole hospital drugs, exposed patients to hepatitis C

Health officials believe Neilson may have exposed as many as 7,200 patients to the hepatitis C genotype B strain. Of those patients, roughly 4,800 were treated at McKay-Dee Hospital — where Neilson worked from June 2013 to November 2014 — and 2,369 were at Davis Hospital and Medical Center. Neilson worked at the Layton hospital between 2012 and 2014.

All seven who contracted the disease were treated at McKay-Dee Hospital, according to federal prosecutors.

If convicted as charged, Neilson faces a potential penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each count of tampering, and four years for each charge of obtaining a fradulent prescription. No court dates have been immediately set.

Neilson has admitted to taking drugs from her employer while working at both hospitals, according to Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing records. She surrendered her nursing license in November 2015, a month after health officials began offering free testing to the thousands of patients who came into contact with her at the two hospitals and were given certain medications.

Ogden police concluded in a report that it did not appear that Neilson intentionally tried to pass on the disease to other patients, and Weber County prosecutors later declined to file charges against her in connection to the hepatitis C outbreak.

Neilson's case was part of a national health care fraud enforcement action by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, according to the Department of Justice.

More than 400 defendants were charged Wednesday, including health care professionals accused of fraudulent billing schemes and in connection to opioid distribution. U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber is expected to share more details at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

jmiller@sltrib.com