Two killed when small plane crashes near Herriman

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Butterfield Canyon near Herriman late Thursday morning, Unified Police confirmed.

UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said the fatalities were confirmed by a Department of Public Safety helicopter dispatched to the scene of the 9:50 a.m. crash.

The plane is a two-seater, so no other victims were expected to be found.

The body of the plane was burning, but an officer on the scene reported there was no danger of the surroundings being set ablaze, according to police scanner traffic.

No information was immediately released on the identities of the deceased.

