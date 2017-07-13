One dead, 4 hurt in Lake Powell house boat explosion

One person was killed and four others injured when a house boat exploded on southern Utah's Lake Powell late Wednesday night.

San Juan Sheriff Rick Eldredge confirmed the blast occurred about 10 p.m. in Crystal Springs Canyon portion of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which straddles the Utah-Arizona border. The explosion came as the victims were attempting to start the house boat's generator.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released. The injured were flown to various hospitals in the region, the sheriff said, but their conditions were unknown.

No further information was released on Thursday, other than the sheriff's office and the National Park Service were cooperating in the investigation.