Jon Huntsman Sr., four-time cancer survivor, says he’d ‘love to’ try medical marijuana

"I've had such severe pain at times and the opioids haven't done the job," he told the TV station. Huntsman did not immediately respond to The Salt Lake Tribune's request for additional comment.

Huntsman Sr. remarks come shortly after the Utah Patients Coalition delivered a proposed initiative to the lieutenant governor's office with patients, caregivers and supporters in tow. If the wording of the initiative is approved, backers must hold a series of public hearings throughout Utah and collect 113,143 signatures from registered voters around the state to get the question of legalizing medical marijuana on the November 2018 ballot.

If the initiative wins voter approval, smoking marijuana would still be prohibited. So, too, would driving while intoxicated with medical cannabis. And there would be limitations on the number of cannabis facilities in the state and on physicians permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.

Topicals, oils, edibles and vaping would be allowed, but no use of medical marijuana could occur in public view. Some of the qualifying illnesses already included in the initiative include Alzheimer's disease, cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain and autism.

If accepted, the initiative will be sent to the governor's Office of Management and Budget to create a fiscal estimate of the impact of the law. After the estimate is complete, organizers must hold seven public hearings across Utah before collecting petition signatures.

Medical marijuana advocates say they were forced to take the initiative approach after Utah lawmakers balked at legalize medical marijuana earlier this year, partly due to uncertainty of whether President Donald Trump's administration will enforce federal marijuana laws.

Instead, they passed measures to fund research in Utah into marijuana's potential benefits.

State lawmakers debates two dueling bills, but a compromise proposal failed in the Legislature's final hours, when lawmakers discovered that there was no money to implement the program.

Legislators did, however, pass a law in 2014 that allows Utahns with severe epilepsy to import whole-plant cannabidiol extracts from states where medical marijuana is legal.

Under that law, the Utah Department of Health issues hemp extract registration cards to qualified individuals. From July 2014 to October 2016, 166 cards were issued, according to a department report.

As of April, 29 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized medical marijuana in some way, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Editor's note: Paul Huntsman, the son of Jon Huntsman Sr., is the owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.