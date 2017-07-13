Judge signs off on agreement to speed treatment for Utah inmates deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial

A federal court judge has accepted a settlement agreement that would reduce significantly the time that mentally ill inmates in Utah wait without treatment.

In June, the Disability Law Center entered into a settlement agreement with the Utah Department of Human Services to resolve a class-action lawsuit filed in September 2015 alleging that mentally ill inmates were waiting months in jail without treatment and therefore were denied speedy trials.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby signed off on the agreement.

The waitlist for defendants in county jails to receive treatment has averaged three to six months over the past three years. The settlement agreement would reduce wait times to 60 days within six months. Wait times would further be reduced to 30 days after one year and continue down to 14 days after eight months.