Brian Head Fire: Portions of Dixie NF still off limits; blaze 85 percent contained

All evacuations on the southern Utah's Brian Head Fire have been lifted, but that doesn't mean its time to pack up the family for an impromptu camping trip to Dixie National Forest. Yet.

Fire Information Officer Julie Thomas said swaths of the forest in and around the Brian Head resort area remained closed as crews mop up hot spots and complete fire lines around the smoldering region.

"Unless you are a property owner — someone with a cabin, or home or land in the area — or a forest permittee, you still can't go up [to areas in or near the fire]," Thomas said.