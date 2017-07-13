Quantcast
Brian Head Fire: Portions of Dixie NF still off limits; blaze 85 percent contained

By connect
First Published      Updated 23 minutes ago
All evacuations on the southern Utah's Brian Head Fire have been lifted, but that doesn't mean its time to pack up the family for an impromptu camping trip to Dixie National Forest. Yet.

Fire Information Officer Julie Thomas said swaths of the forest in and around the Brian Head resort area remained closed as crews mop up hot spots and complete fire lines around the smoldering region.

"Unless you are a property owner — someone with a cabin, or home or land in the area — or a forest permittee, you still can't go up [to areas in or near the fire]," Thomas said.

The forest closure generally remained in effect, though the South and North Panguitch Lakes and the White Bridge area had reopened.

More than 1,500 people were evacuated in the days after the fire was sparked June 17 by a weed-burning project gone wrong. Thirteen homes were destroyed before firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading; evacuations were completely lifted earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Brian Head Fire had blackened 71,673 acres and was 85 percent contained, with crews on schedule for full containment on Saturday afternoon. About 500 firefighters — down from about 1,400 at its height — worked the blaze.

Thomas said moister, cooler conditions in the wake of a late Wednesday thunderstorm were aiding firefighters as they focused on habitat repair and stabilization and attacking any new flareups.

