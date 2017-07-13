Salt Lake City officials: If a panhandler approaches you, just walk on by

If a panhandler approaches you on the street, just walk on by.

Giving to panhandlers enables them to continue to be an addict or an alcoholic for one more day.

That's the message from Salt Lake City and the Downtown Alliance business group, which launched a public awareness campaign Thursday aimed at curbing the sad and irksome practice that is commonplace in the capital city.

Four billboards will go up around downtown with slogans like, "Don't give money to panhandlers. Help them more by giving to service providers."

The billboards also advertise HelpSLC.org, a website that links would-be donors to various organizations that aid homeless people.