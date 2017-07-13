State officials get more time to work on competency issues with teen accused in killing of 12-year-old girl

"It's been two years," the judge said. "I'm putting pressure on. I want those evaluations done. There are a lot of people, including [the teen], a lot of family members that need resolution to this matter. This has been going on for two years and it needs resolution."

Prosecutors have said they want the boy to face the charges in adult court. Michie can't rule on that, however, until the boy is competent and another hearing is held where the judge will assess the case evidence and consider the severity of the alleged crimes, community safety, the teen's psychological records, family history and rehabilitation needs.

Vijil was found dead about 1:30 a.m. on July 17, 2015, in an overgrown horse pasture near 3600 South and 5200 West, about a half-mile from her family's home.

Police say the boy lured Vijil from her home just before midnight on July 16, claiming he needed help looking for a lost cat.

Officers found Vijil "lying in the field with a shirt wrapped around her neck," charges state. A medical examiner later determined the girl died from strangulation.

Court documents say a medical examiner also found the girl had been sexually assaulted and that DNA found on her body matched DNA samples from the defendant, who was 16 years old at the time of Vijil's death.

The boy has been held in a juvenile detention facility since then. The Salt Lake Tribune generally does not identify juvenile defendants unless they have been certified to stand trial in adult court.

The teen will be back in court again on Sept. 7 for a scheduling conference.

