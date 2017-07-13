State officials get more time to work on competency issues with teen accused in killing of 12-year-old girl

State officials have been granted extra time to work on competency issues with a now-17-year-old West Valley City boy accused in the sexual assault and killing of his 12-year-old neighbor.
In December, a juvenile court judge found that the boy was not competent to stand trial on charges of aggravated murder and rape of a child in the July 2015 death of Kailey Vijil. Since then, the Department of Human Services has worked with the teen to establish competency, including courses aimed to help him understand and appreciate the charges filed against him and aiding in his defense.
At a review hearing Thursday, attorneys reported that while the teen boy is gaining a better factual understanding, there are still some issues with his "rational" understanding. Third District Juvenile Court Judge James Michie allowed for another 30 days of treatment before a final evaluation is done, but warned attorneys that he did not want any further delays.