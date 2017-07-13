Layton police: Woman steals car, flees cops, tries to hide in home before arrest

A woman's arrest ended a standoff at a northern Utah home where she had fled after allegedly stealing a car from a dealership and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said the 50-year-old woman took keys while at the Young's Chevrolet dealership in Layton Wednesday afternoon, stole a new red Camaro and then sped away with officers in pursuit.

At one point, the chase was terminated for public safety reasons, but officers were able to track the vehicle and found the suspect had abandoned the car in Mountain Green.

Joined by Clearfield, Davis and Morgan county sheriff's deputies and the Utah Highway Patrol, Layton police surrounded a nearby residence for nearly an hour and a half.