Layton police: Woman steals car, flees cops, tries to hide in home before arrest

A woman's arrest ended a standoff at a northern Utah home where she had fled after allegedly stealing a car from a dealership and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said the 50-year-old woman took keys while at the Young's Chevrolet dealership in Layton Wednesday afternoon, stole a new red Camaro and then sped away with officers in pursuit.

At one point, the chase was terminated for public safety reasons, but officers were able to track the vehicle and found the suspect had abandoned the car in Mountain Green.

Joined by Clearfield, Davis and Morgan county sheriff's deputies and the Utah Highway Patrol, Layton police surrounded a nearby residence for nearly an hour and a half.

About 7 p.m. Wednesday, as she was letting a 6-year-old child out the front door, officers moved in and arrested the suspect.

Initially, police reportedly thought the woman may be armed, but no weapons were recovered.

She was being held on $10,000 bond Thursday after being booked into the Davis County jail on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft, reckless driving, feeling police and interfering with an arresting officer.

