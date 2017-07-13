Utah forecast: Hot now? Hotter yet this weekend, and pollution on the rise

It's not often you can watch Wasatch Front thermometers flutter into the upper-90s — and call that a cooling trend.

But highs on Thursday and Friday are just that, compared to the triple-digit temperatures ahead for northern Utah this weekend.

The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys combined party cloudy skies, occasional thunderstorms and rain showers with daytime highs ranging in the mid- to upper-90s on Thursday and Friday. However, clear sunny skies will usher in 101-degree highs in Salt Lake City on both Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service blames that coming hotter spell — a good 10 degrees above normal — on a high pressure system and accompany warmer air mass moving into the region this weekend.