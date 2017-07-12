Photos: West Valley City fire burns 2 acres near apartment complex

A wildfire burned 2 acres near an apartment complex in West Valley City on Wednesday evening.

The grass fire near 2900 South on Decker Lake Drive was reported at 6:30 p.m. and 12 firefighters had the blaze extinguished in 45 minutes, according to West Valley City Battalion Chief Jed Peters. The fire burned up to the property line of an apartment complex, but no one was injured, and no cars or structures were damaged, he said.

Fire officials don't know what exactly started the fire, but believe it to be human-caused, Peters said.

