State employee accidentally fires handgun at Utah attorney general’s office

A state employee accidentally fired a handgun at a state building Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

No one was injured when the gun went off at 2:26 p.m. in the Heber M. Wells building at 160 E. 300 South, according to Salt Lake City police Detective Rob Ungricht.

The woman — a concealed carry permit holder — was showing someone something in the Attorney General's Office, failed to clear the chamber and the gun went off, said Salt Lake City Lt. Robin Heiden. The bullet fragmented and went into the ground and a nearby box, she said. The Attorney General's Office is conducting their own investigation, according to Heiden.