Conrad Truman, Utah husband convicted then acquitted of murdering wife, files lawsuit

By connect
First Published      Updated 3 minutes ago
An Orem man who was convicted then later acquitted in his wife's shooting death filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against the police department and prosecutor's office.

Conrad Mark Truman alleges law enforcement used "misleading, false and outright fabricated" evidence to charge him with murder and keep him behind bars for nearly four years.

Truman was convicted by a jury in 2014 of murder and obstruction of justice — despite his testimony that he didn't shoot 25-year-old Heidy Truman. Last year, a judge granted him a new trial, finding that jurors relied on incorrect measurements of the Truman home when rendering their verdict.

In February, a second jury acquitted the now-35-year-old man of the charges.

Truman alleges in his lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, that Orem police officers unlawfully detained and interrogated him in the hours after his wife was shot in their home in 2012. His attorneys also claim police made false statements or omissions in order to get search warrants, and arrested him without probable cause.

Once he was charged in Heidy Truman's death, the husband says his right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure were violated when he was "unreasonably" incarcerated for more than 3 1/2 years in both the Utah County jail and the state prison.

Truman has requested an unspecified amount of damages, though he seeks payment in actual economic damages, along with compensatory and punitive damages.

Five individual Orem police officers are listed defendants in the lawsuit, along with one deputy Utah County Attorney. The city of Orem, its police department and the Utah County Attorney's Office are also named in the lawsuit.

Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez referred comment Wednesday to the prosecutor's office. Utah County Attorney Jeff Buhman said Wednesday evening that he hadn't seen the lawsuit, but it is their office's policy to not speak publicly about pending litigation.

This story will be updated.

