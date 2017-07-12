Fourth Street Clinic gets $550K to anchor network of homeless health services

A clinic providing health and dental care to Salt Lake City's homeless will receive $550,000 to extend its services to other area nonprofits.

The Community Foundation of Utah announced in a Wednesday news release that it awarded a two-year grant to the Fourth Street Clinic — at the southwest corner of 400 West and 400 South — so that it can establish a pilot program in partnership with YWCA Utah, the Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake, First Step House, Volunteers of America Utah and The Road Home.

The clinic would cycle nurse care managers through the locations to serve homeless patients, an effort touted in a news release by Community Foundation CEO Alex Eaton as exemplary of the collaborative approach to solving homelessness that has been led by Salt Lake County's Collective Impact Steering Committee.