Fourth Street Clinic gets $550K to anchor network of homeless health services

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 24 minutes ago
A clinic providing health and dental care to Salt Lake City's homeless will receive $550,000 to extend its services to other area nonprofits.

The Community Foundation of Utah announced in a Wednesday news release that it awarded a two-year grant to the Fourth Street Clinic — at the southwest corner of 400 West and 400 South — so that it can establish a pilot program in partnership with YWCA Utah, the Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake, First Step House, Volunteers of America Utah and The Road Home.

The clinic would cycle nurse care managers through the locations to serve homeless patients, an effort touted in a news release by Community Foundation CEO Alex Eaton as exemplary of the collaborative approach to solving homelessness that has been led by Salt Lake County's Collective Impact Steering Committee.

Laura Michalski, Fourth Street Clinic CEO, said in the news release that the clinic will focus on three health areas: chronic disease management, triaged care and medication management.

"We are excited to see this crucial project get underway and are grateful for the [Community Foundation's] Housing and Homelessness Prevention Fund's support to make it possible," Michalski said.

The Fourth Street Clinic may further extend its mobile services when three new shelters are built in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake.

Currently, the clinic serves many clients staying at the 210 S. Rio Grande St. shelter that is slated to close in July 2019, after the three new, smaller shelters are opened.

A financial analysis of new shelter costs prepared earlier this year by the Department of Workforce Services included $1 million in one-time funding and $500,000 annualized costs for a mobile clinic.

 

