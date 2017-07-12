Missing Cedar City man found dead after apparent hiking fall

A 22-year-old hiker missing in the Cedar City area since Sunday has been found dead, authorities said.

The body of Cedar City resident Shaw Phillipsen was spotted at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in mountainous terrain east of Cedar City, Cedar City police Sgt. Clint Pollock said.

It appears Phillipsen suffered a fall in the Red Hill area, which is filled with cliffs and large boulders, Pollock said.

Helicopters with the Southern Utah University Aviation Program and the Utah Department of Public Safety were able to locate Phillipsen's body. The DPS helicopter airlifted the body from the scene.

Phillipsen was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Officers learned he had not been seen since Sunday, when he sent Snapchat messages to friends saying he was going hiking in the mountains.