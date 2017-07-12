Utah man pleads guilty in 2014 rape case after DNA match to sexual-assault kit evidence

A Utah man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in a rape case police say they solved two years after the crime thanks to a DNA match to sexual-assault kit evidence.
Richard Simon Garcia, 47, pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court on Monday to first-degree felony rape. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was riding her longboard home in Davis County on Aug. 8, 2014.
Garcia faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 21. He was initially charged with three other counts in the August 2014 incident, including object rape and forcible sodomy, but the charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.