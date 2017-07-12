Utah man pleads guilty in 2014 rape case after DNA match to sexual-assault kit evidence

Charging documents allege that Garcia approached the young girl — who he did not know – and asked her if she wanted to go to a party. When she said no, he pulled her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

She couldn't identify her attacker, according to court records, but underwent a sexual-assault exam and her rape kit was sent to the crime lab for analysis.

But testing to identify an attacker took a year, and it was another year before the match was confirmed. In late January — nearly 2½ years after the girl's assault — prosecutors filed charges in the case.

In March, Crime Lab Directory Jay Henry estimated that it took the lab's DNA forensics section about a year to process a single sex-assault kit or any other sort of DNA evidence. Since then, the workers have moved into a new, bigger crime lab with a new robotics station that automates some of the DNA extraction process. Henry has said he hopes their turnaround time will soon be 30 to 60 days.

Garcia has a string of criminal convictions, some for sexual-related offenses, that stretch back as far as 1989. He is currently serving a prison sentence for a 2015 aggravated robbery conviction.

