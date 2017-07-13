Former Utah officer sentenced to probation for domestic violence episode

A former West Jordan police officer was sentenced to probation with Utah's veterans' court this week after he pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges.
James Michael Harvie, 30, pleaded guilty last month in 4th District Court to second-degree felony aggravated assault, admitting in court papers that he pointed a gun at his live-in girlfriend last August.
A Utah County judge on Monday suspended a prison sentence for the military veteran, opting instead to order a 36-month probation through veterans' court. The program allows defendants those who have served in the armed forces and have been convicted of crimes the opportunity to forgo incarceration if they don't commit new crimes, stay sober and receive counseling.