Former Utah officer sentenced to probation for domestic violence episode

A former West Jordan police officer was sentenced to probation with Utah's veterans' court this week after he pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges.

James Michael Harvie, 30, pleaded guilty last month in 4th District Court to second-degree felony aggravated assault, admitting in court papers that he pointed a gun at his live-in girlfriend last August.

A Utah County judge on Monday suspended a prison sentence for the military veteran, opting instead to order a 36-month probation through veterans' court. The program allows defendants those who have served in the armed forces and have been convicted of crimes the opportunity to forgo incarceration if they don't commit new crimes, stay sober and receive counseling.

The victim told police that she and Harvie had been arguing for several hours when the man pointed an AR-15 rifle at her. She reported being "extremely frightened," according to court records, because she knew the gun was always loaded.

Harvie initially faced a number of other charges, including aggravated kidnapping and domestic violence-related counts, but those were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Another ex-girlfriend also reported similar behavior to police, telling them Harvie had threatened her and her dogs with physical violence several times while they dated, and also talked about "taking out his co-workers" between 2014-2015.

After his arrest in March, Harvie was placed on administrative leave with the police department, and he resigned later that month. He served "several deployments in Iraq" as a marine, according to charging records.

Utah's Police Officer Standards and Training, which regulates and disciplines police, is currently investigating Harvie, according to Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Marissa Cote.



 

