Former Utah officer sentenced to probation for domestic violence episode

The victim told police that she and Harvie had been arguing for several hours when the man pointed an AR-15 rifle at her. She reported being "extremely frightened," according to court records, because she knew the gun was always loaded.

Harvie initially faced a number of other charges, including aggravated kidnapping and domestic violence-related counts, but those were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Another ex-girlfriend also reported similar behavior to police, telling them Harvie had threatened her and her dogs with physical violence several times while they dated, and also talked about "taking out his co-workers" between 2014-2015.

After his arrest in March, Harvie was placed on administrative leave with the police department, and he resigned later that month. He served "several deployments in Iraq" as a marine, according to charging records.

Utah's Police Officer Standards and Training, which regulates and disciplines police, is currently investigating Harvie, according to Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Marissa Cote.

