Jury finds Orem chiropractor guilty of tax evasion

A federal jury in Salt Lake City has found an Orem chiropractor and health care products business owner guilty of tax evasion charges.

The jury found Louis Delynn Hansen guilty on Wednesday of two charges of attempting to evade paying taxes and impeding the enforcement of internal revenue laws.

U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups set sentencing for Sept. 25. Hansen faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison on the first charge and up to three years on the second, as well as possible fines.

The October 2016 indictment says that in March 2012, Hansen presented a check to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $342,699.41 that was drawn on a closed bank account in an attempt to pay taxes, penalties and interest he owed for tax years 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010.