Brian Head Fire: With flames nearly hemmed in, crews turn to forest rehab work

Aided by thunderstorms and showers, crews on Wednesday were tightening their stranglehold on southern Utah's nearly month-old Brian Head Fire.
The blaze, sparked June 17 by a weed-burning project gone wrong, was at 71,673 acres and 85 percent containment as of dawn Wednesday. About 560 firefighters — roughly a third of the number that fought the fire at its height — worked toward a goal of 100 percent containment by early Saturday afternoon.
"They did a really good job overnight on the north end of the fire, where it was still active," said Fire Information Officer Lucinda Nolan. "Today [crews] are working to tie the west and east [containment] lines together."