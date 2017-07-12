Brian Head Fire: With flames nearly hemmed in, crews turn to forest rehab work

That effort was slow-going due to steep, rugged terrain. "It's really difficult work," Nolan added.

As crews and equipment continued to be gradually pulled off the fire for use elsewhere in the burning West, efforts shifted to clearing debris and mopping up remaining hot spots. Personnel also were focusing on protection of sage grouse habitat on the eastern flank of the blaze, in the Panguitch Watershed area.

"The rest of the fire is looking pretty good," Nolan said. "We're doing a lot of rehabilitation work."

Recent storm activity elevated humidity on the fire lines, and while drier air moved into the region Wednesday morning, fire managers looked for afternoon and evening thunderstorms to provide additional welcome moisture.

All of the 1,500 evacuees, who fled as flames destroyed 13 homes on the area of the Brighton Ski Resort early on, have been allowed to return. Three campgrounds — the South Panguitch, North Panguitch and White Bridge sites — were reopened Wednesday.

However, Nolan said a portion of Dixie National Forest in the fire area remained closed as a precaution while crews worked to douse the last vestiges of the blaze.

