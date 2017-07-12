Utah forecast: Hot, maybe wet, certainly polluted as weekend nears

The same hot and occasionally wet cycles will alternate over southern Utah, where highs on Thursday will hover around 103, up a couple degrees from Wednesday's forecast. Both days will bring scattered showers, along with thunderclaps to Utah's Dixie.

Friday will sizzle at 106 degrees in St. George, and with moisture still in the air from the earlier storms it could be a hot, sticky end to the work week for the state's redrocks and high deserts.

The National Weather Service did not immediately issue a flash flooding advisory, but forecasters did say the potential for locally heavy rainfall triggering flooding in slot canyons and fire-damaged mountain slopes remained a concern in central and southern Utah.

Certainly it will be hot, occasionally humid statewide. That's enough to keep most of us inside air-conditioned shelter; here's another reason — air quality heading toward the weekend just plain sucks.

The Utah Division of Air Quality has declared Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Box Elder and Tooele counties as being "unhealthy for sensitive groups," or in the "orange" category. The rest of the state is not much better, earning "yellow" grades for moderate levels of ozone and particulate pollution.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website reported mold "high" and plantain at "moderate" on its pollen index as of Wednesday. Other allergens were either "low," or did not register.

