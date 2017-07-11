No drama in Danny Walz’s approval as new SLC RDA leader

Mayor Jackie Biskupski pulled Wolley from consideration when The Salt Lake Tribune reported that he had been named in whistleblower lawsuits relating to his work at the Philadelphia Housing Authority from 1999 to 2003.

So the city tried again with Walz, and this time he was more receptive.

Walz said Tuesday that, during his previous stint with the city, he had worked on a wide range of projects, from small business renovation loans to the downtown Marriott.

He told Councilman and RDA board Vice Chairman Derek Kitchen that at first glance, the agency's biggest opportunities are its State Street, 9-Line and Northwest Quadrant projects.

Councilwoman and RDA board Chairwoman Lisa Adams asked what Walz makes of the city's arduous move to a separation of powers — in which the council, as RDA board, determines policy and budget, but Walz will report to Biskupski.

"The hard part is trying to find the balance of that," Walz said. "That's the unenviable position that we will be in. But if we do it right, everyone will get a win out of it and you're not fighting."

Walz is a District 7 resident and ran for City Council in 2005, losing in the primary.

As head of the RDA, it is his responsibility to restore blighted and underutilized areas of the city and support the city's goals of increasing the stock of affordable housing. The agency is allocated $62 million in the 2017-18 budget.

Belliveau left earlier this year to own and operate a craft brewery.

