SLC revises building energy ordinance after legislators, Mormon church complain about public reporting

Officials told the council that the ordinance can still help them achieve the city's lofty environmental goals — to use 100 percent renewable electricity by 2032 and to reduce carbon emissions 80 percent by 2040 — even if it no longer twists the arms those who own low-performing buildings.

"If [a building] owner's going to do an evaluation, it's highly likely that they're going to implement [suggested tuneups], because the paybacks on those tuneups are usually a year or less," said Debbie Lyons, director of the Sustainability Department.

Lyons said, for example, that an evaluator providing a free assessment through Rocky Mountain Power might tell a business owner that a slight adjustment to a thermostat would result in significant savings, and then — granted permission — make that tweak on the spot.

Both versions of the proposal have had council support, but some members privately felt in January that it wasn't worth risking the ire of influential developers and business owners by debating it during a state legislative session.

Indeed, Sustainability Department Director Vicki Bennett was approached by two legislators — House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, and Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper — who fit that bill.

Wilson asked that the requirements be phased in, starting with buildings 100,000 square feet or larger. The city didn't budge. But it did make tuneups voluntary at the behest of Wilson, Schultz and others.

Downtown Alliance and the Building Owners and Managers Association of Utah (BOMA) chipped in, as did City Creek Reserve, the for-profit development arm of the LDS Church.

City Creek said the ordinance shouldn't apply to places of worship and tax-exempt buildings, and it, too, got its wish.

Downtown Alliance said the original ordinance offered too much stick and not enough carrot, which might lead to a perception that it was difficult to do business in Utah's capital.

Among many complaints, BOMA has argued that the old ordinance language misrepresented the impact of buildings on air quality, prompting the city to shorten a clause to read, "Whereas, the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognize that the average commercial building wastes approximately 30% of the energy it consumes," without going into how that goal is brought about "through inefficient technologies and operations."

BOMA is not on board, Lyons said, despite what are now far more favorable conditions for any building owners who might have worried that low scores would be used to shame them.

Starting in May 2019 (revised from 2018 in the original), a building owner would be required to report a standard measure of his or her building's energy efficiency, known as its Energy Star score.

Only if the score were 50 or above — or more efficient than 50 percent of similar buildings nationwide — would it be included in a numberless list published by the city. And those building owners would still have to elect for the city to publish their specific scores.

Kevin Emerson, energy efficiency program director for the nonprofit Utah Clean Energy, said afterward that BOMA is fighting such "benchmarking" mandates nationwide, and that just a couple of cities have passed ordinances that require tuneups. Salt Lake City's proposal is relatively strong even without that requirement, he said.