Mom waives evidence hearing in case of malnourished boy

A Utah mother charged with child abuse after her 12-year-old son was found severely malnourished has waived a hearing where prosecutors would have presented the evidence against her.

The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports a lawyer for Brandy K. Jaynes, 36, said Tuesday that she'll enter a plea at her next court appearance.

Defense attorney Edward Flint tells the newspaper prosecutors haven't offered her a plea deal, so the case may go to trial.

The boy weighed just 30 pounds when he was found in January in a feces-strewn bathroom with one blanket, a few empty cans of beans and a camera.