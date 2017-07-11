Salt Lake County Council members want the state auditor to look into Mountain Accord following judge’s ruling

After a judge ruled Monday that the Mountain Accord was a public body subject to the state's Open and Public Meetings Act, several Salt Lake County Council members plan to ask the state auditor for "a full accounting" of the entity.
"The public was deprived from knowledge," Councilman Richard Snelgrove charged, calling for a forensic audit.
Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, a fellow Republican, and Councilman Sam Granato, a Democrat, said they'd sign the letter to state Auditor John Dougall to look into work behind the regional planning process involving public and private groups seeking to guide development, transportation and other issues impacting the Wasatch Mountains. Snelgrove said Chairman Steve DeBry would also sign.