Want to cut to front of line at SLC Airport security line? Fork over cash, undergo fingerprinting and retinal scan

Also, a participant has to submit to fingerprint and retinal scans.

"What we're providing is speed and consistency," said David Cohen, CLEAR's chief administrative officer. "When a CLEAR customer comes to the airport, they know, they are going to have a fast, consistent experience. Then can bank on that … not a line that is going to be five minutes one day and an hour the next."

The service is different and separate from the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck service.

CLEAR allows skipping the security lines for direct entrance into physical screening areas. PreCheck, when operating, offers shorter lines before physical screening and quicker screening there by allowing travelers to keep shoes and jackets on and computers in their bags.

"They are complementary systems," Cohen said. "Seventy percent of the people who are going in the CLEAR lane on any given day are also PreCheck eligible."

He said people may sign up for CLEAR at an airport enrollment station in a process that takes about five minutes. That includes taking scans of eyes and fingerprints, reviewing security documents such as a driver license or passport, and asking some security questions to verify identity.

Any time after registration, customers may walk up to a biometric reader where employees help scan a boarding pass, and, with "a swipe of two fingers or a blink of two eyes," they proceed directly to physical screening, Cohen said. He adds it takes only a few seconds.

Cohen said the CLEAR line will always be open and available, whenever TSA is operating security screening.

"Our mission is to make the customer experience as fast and frictionless as possible. That's really what the technology and service is all about," he said.

Cohen said CLEAR offers some incentives to make the service more affordable.

"When you sign up, you get one month free to test it out," he said.

If new customers use the promo code SALTLAKE, they may receive a two-month free trial for a limited time.

Also, "When you join, your spouse or another member of your family can join for $50 [a year]," Cohen said. And children in the family under age 18 may join for free.

Delta offers free CLEAR memberships to its Diamond Medallion members. It offers discounted rates of $79 per year to its platinum, gold and silver medallion members and SkyMiles credit card holders; and $99 for general SkyMiles members.

CLEAR is available at Atlanta; New York John F. Kennedy; New York LaGuardia; San Francisco; Los Angeles; San Jose, Calif.; Denver; Detroit; Dallas-Fort Worth; Houston Bush; Houston Hobby; San Antonio; Austin, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; Miami; Las Vegas; Baltimore-Washington; Seattle; Washington Dulles; Washington Reagan; Minneapolis-St. Paul; and Westchester County Airport in New York.

"Salt Lake City International Airport is pleased to partner with CLEAR to provide a new option for travelers to reduce their wait time in security," said Russell Pack, interim executive director of the airport.