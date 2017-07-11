Utah Sen. Mike Lee calls for canceling August recess, and gets a partial victory

Washington • Sen. Mike Lee joined nine fellow Republicans on Tuesday to demand the Senate cancel its August recess – and, Lee added, perhaps even work weekends – to finish up critically important and time-sensitive legislation.
An hour later, the Utah Republican got part of his wish.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the chamber would remain in session the first two weeks of August, cutting in half Congress' usual summer break from Washington.
"In order to provide more time to complete action on important legislative items and process nominees that have been stalled by a lack of cooperation from our friends across the aisle, the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August," McConnell said in a statement.