Business group calls for ‘immediate’ action for area near SLC shelter — but most proposals are already underway

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 60 minutes ago
The Downtown Alliance, a nonprofit representing some 2,500 businesses in Salt Lake City, issued a call for action to address a Rio Grande neighborhood it says is "in crisis."

The 10-point plan encompasses mainly steps that already are underway, although the Alliance stressed the urgency of implementing them immediately. It comes a week after two high-profile crimes — the assault of a visiting minor league baseball player and a fatal hit-and-run — that spurred House Speaker Greg Curtis to suggest a state homeless czar.

Among the concrete proposals from the Alliance were opening up additional jail beds (which Salt Lake County recently has done); enforcing city camping bans (which Salt Lake City recently began doing); stepped-up cleaning and collection of discarded personal items (which the county and city have done and plan on continuing); and additional statewide funding of mental health and substance-abuse treatment (which the state has provided).

The Alliance also gave a nod to longer-term proposals that are in the works, including installation of new high-intensity lighting, surveillance cameras, trash cans, portable toilets and fencing along 500 West; additional investment in affordable housing; and support for Salt Lake County's Collective Impact approach that includes closing the downtown shelter by mid-2019 and opening up three smaller homeless resource centers — two in Salt Lake City and one in South Salt Lake.

Finally, the Alliance called for a statewide effort acknowledging homelessness and heightened crime and drug problems are a Utah problem, not one belonging just to Salt Lake City and county; relocation or "operational changes" to the state liquor store on 200 W. 400 South; and a "re-commitment for public and private leaders to work together in good faith to address the crisis" — an apparent reference to communication breakdowns in recent months that have marked the relationship between Salt Lake City and county leaders.

— Dan Harrie

 

