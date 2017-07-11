Business group calls for ‘immediate’ action for area near SLC shelter — but most proposals are already underway

The Downtown Alliance, a nonprofit representing some 2,500 businesses in Salt Lake City, issued a call for action to address a Rio Grande neighborhood it says is "in crisis."

The 10-point plan encompasses mainly steps that already are underway, although the Alliance stressed the urgency of implementing them immediately. It comes a week after two high-profile crimes — the assault of a visiting minor league baseball player and a fatal hit-and-run — that spurred House Speaker Greg Curtis to suggest a state homeless czar.

Among the concrete proposals from the Alliance were opening up additional jail beds (which Salt Lake County recently has done); enforcing city camping bans (which Salt Lake City recently began doing); stepped-up cleaning and collection of discarded personal items (which the county and city have done and plan on continuing); and additional statewide funding of mental health and substance-abuse treatment (which the state has provided).