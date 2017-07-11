Last of three men charged in connection with 1991 stabbing death in Salt Lake City has been arrested

On May 19, 1991, Oudanonh was stabbed outside the Indian Walk-in Center, 120 W. 1300 South, where the local Laotian community was holding a dance, according to charging documents.

A witness testified last year at a preliminary hearing for Vienphet Sundara that Oudanonh had punched Sundara's brother in the face during a confrontation at a wedding party sometime before the dance took place.

Witnesses said Oudanonh was stabbed after he left the building. He then stumbled back to the entrance and collapsed.

A police officer who was providing security at the dance called in a description of the vehicle in which three suspects had fled, and a short time later an officer stopped a vehicle at the 900 South onramp to Interstate 15.

The two Sundara brothers and Vanvilay were in the vehicle.

Vienphet Sundara had blood on his hands, face and clothing and Vanvilay had blood on his clothing, according to charges. A knife with blood on it was found inside the car. Viengkeo Sundara say he had what appeared to be blood on his shoes, according to charges.

The three were arrested but released for lack of evidence.

The charges state that, according to Vanvilay, he and the Sundara brothers confronted Oudanonh outside the dance.

Vanvilay claims Viengkeo Sundara said, "Grab him," as Viengkeo Sundara grabbed one of the victim's arms and Vanvilay grabbed the other arm, charges state.

Vienphet Sundara then pulled out a knife and stabbed Oudanonh. An autopsy showed that he died from a stab wound to the neck.

Prosecutors said the case took years to file because witnesses were reluctant to speak to investigators. But recent DNA tests, not available at the time, show that Oudanonh's DNA was matched to the blood on Sundara's and Vanvilay's clothing and on the knife.

shunt@sltrib.com