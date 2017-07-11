Sen. Orrin Hatch calls Donald Trump Jr.’s email story ‘overblown’

Washington • Sen. Orrin Hatch, the former chairman of the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary committees, said Tuesday that emails showing Donald Trump Jr. knowingly met with a Russian lawyer promising information to "incriminate" Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was "overblown" and defended the President Donald Trump's son as an "honorable" person.
Hatch said Trump Jr. didn't have any role in the administration and that it absolves the Trump White House of any wrongdoing.
"I think that's overblown," Hatch told reporters. "He's the son of the president and frankly I think that's overblown."
Asked whether the son should have informed his father, Hatch said he wasn't "concerned about it," adding, "I know Don Jr., he's a very bright young man, he's a very nice young man."