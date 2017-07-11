Sen. Orrin Hatch calls Donald Trump Jr.’s email story ‘overblown’

Hatch, though, noted that had he been approached in one of his campaigns by a Russian operative offering dirt on an opponent, he wouldn't have taken the meeting.

"No," Hatch said, chuckling.

Minutes before The New York Times broke the story that Trump Jr. was advised ahead of his meeting with a Russian lawyer that she was offering compromising information about Clinton, the president's son tweeted out the email exchange from summer 2016.

The Russian lawyer was offering documents that would "incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," the email from a confidant of Trump Jr. said. "This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

Trump Jr. responded, "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

Tuesday afternoon, Hatch, surrounded by a large scrum of reporters, repeatedly said that he thought the email exchange story was overblown.

"Do you look at this crowd around me?" Hatch said.

And the Utah Republican blasted a Senate colleague, Democrat Tim Kaine, who was Clinton's running mate in 2016, who had said earlier that, "We're now beyond obstruction of justice. … This is moving into perjury, false statements, and even into potentially treason."

Hatch was defiant.

"You've got to be kidding," the Utah senator said. "That kind of language should never be used."

tburr@sltrib.com