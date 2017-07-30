How did Salt Lake City’s homeless district get so bad and why can’t we fix it?

"These people have hit rock bottom," he said. "They have nothing left."

The opioid epidemic and the concurrent surge in heroin trafficking make solving homelessness in the Rio Grande district much more complex.

Folks down on their luck looking for a roof have gathered on Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City's downtown for more than three decades. But only in recent years has it become a nasty hub of drug dealers and addicts who pose a danger to shelter clients and passers-by — shootings in the shadows from drug deals gone bad, nighttime bludgeonings over turf and people overdosing on hot sidewalks under the bright sun.

Traditionally, issues involving housing, employment and health care have spawned swift currents that people on the lower economic rungs struggle against, and all three remain major issues, particularly with the cost of apartments rising in the Salt Lake Valley. But homelessness is not up significantly over the past several years, according to state data.

Yet many observers say the lawlessness, drug use and squalor around The Road Home, the shelter located at 210 S. Rio Grande St. (450 West), have never been so prevalent.

During the past four years, the opioid epidemic, fueled by prescription drugs that lead many to heroin, has surged into the area, as it has in many locales across the country. It has upended decades of work by local, state and federal agencies, as well as a multitude of private entities, seeking to help the state's homeless population.

The Rio Grande neighborhood has never been this troubled, according to longtime advocate Pamela Atkinson.

"The long-term plans are great," she said, referring to three proposed new homeless shelters/resource centers and programs that won't open their doors for at least two years. "But we need immediate action down there. We need an action plan to come up with ways to keep drug dealers from using the area."

There are hundreds of addicts living in the shelter or camping nearby.

"Some people have told me, 'I like being on drugs. Leave me alone,' " Atkinson said. "There is a certain group who say they aren't going anywhere and that group is growing."

—

The law and the lawlessness • On Wednesday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced a new plan would be implemented to curb the chaos and lawlessness there. Details remain sketchy, but the governor said the state is ready to spend more money for cops.

In a previous interview, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown emphasized that "homeless people aren't driving the drug trade. They don't have the money."

He said Utahns who aren't homeless, as well as people from as far away as Wyoming and Idaho, come to score drugs in the Rio Grande area, particularly along 500 West.