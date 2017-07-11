11 people on Utah-Arizona line have been sickened by E. coli, health department says

A public health department on Tuesday said the number of E. coli cases in Hildale had increased to 11, and issued a warning to residents there about consuming raw milk and ground beef.

The outbreak, which began last month, has already killed two children. A July 3 alert from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department said six cases of E. coli had been confirmed in Hildale.

A brief update published Tuesday morning boosted the number to 11. It was not immediately clear if tat number included he two children who died.

"The Southwest Utah Public Health Department is advising residents of Hildale and surrounding areas not to consume raw milk or any previously purchased ground beef until further notice," the update said.