11 people on Utah-Arizona line have been sickened by E. coli, health department says

First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
A public health department on Tuesday said the number of E. coli cases in Hildale had increased to 11, and issued a warning to residents there about consuming raw milk and ground beef.

The outbreak, which began last month, has already killed two children. A July 3 alert from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department said six cases of E. coli had been confirmed in Hildale.

A brief update published Tuesday morning boosted the number to 11. It was not immediately clear if tat number included he two children who died.

"The Southwest Utah Public Health Department is advising residents of Hildale and surrounding areas not to consume raw milk or any previously purchased ground beef until further notice," the update said.

Previous updates have said there was no sign of E. coli in Hildale's water system.

Linda Fullerton, the mother of a 6-year-old Gabriella Fullerton, who died from complications from E. coli, and who was sickened, too, has said she suspects dirty diapers thrown in the yard of her housing complex in Hildale. A dog would tear the diapers open, Fullerton said, and some of the residents tried to clean up the mess.

Hildale and adjoining, Colorado City, Ariz., collectively known as Short Creek, are home to the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The E. coli patients previously identified had no connection to the church. It was not clear Tuesday whether the new patients had connections.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information is available.

