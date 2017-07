Memorial services for "Dingo," a Unified Police dog allegedly shot and killed by a violent fugitive shortly before his arrest on July 6, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Herriman High School, 11917 S. 6000 West, in Herriman.

Dingo was 7 years old. The Belgian Malinois had been with UPD for five years, all under the care of K-9 unit Sgt. Chad Reyes. (UPD photo)

— Bob Mims