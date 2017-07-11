UPD: Woman stole car, tried to crash into cruiser, attempted carjacking before arrest

A stolen car. A near-miss with a police cruiser. Add a high-speed chase, tiring spiking, a crash and attempted carjacking, and you have the kind of morning that greeted Unified Police Tuesday.

UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said and officer was en route to a 5 a.m. domestic disturbance call in Taylorsville when an oncoming car lurched into his lane. Only by swerving himself was the officer able to avoid a head-on collision.

As the officer tried to pull the driver over, he learned the car she was driving had just been stolen out of Murray.

The subsequent hour-long, high-speed pursuit began near 4700 South and 2200 West, continued into Salt Lake City and Midvale and then onto eastbound State Route 201 before moving onto southbound Interstate 15.