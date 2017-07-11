Quantcast
UPD: Woman stole car, tried to crash into cruiser, attempted carjacking before arrest

A stolen car. A near-miss with a police cruiser. Add a high-speed chase, tiring spiking, a crash and attempted carjacking, and you have the kind of morning that greeted Unified Police Tuesday.

UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said and officer was en route to a 5 a.m. domestic disturbance call in Taylorsville when an oncoming car lurched into his lane. Only by swerving himself was the officer able to avoid a head-on collision.

As the officer tried to pull the driver over, he learned the car she was driving had just been stolen out of Murray.

The subsequent hour-long, high-speed pursuit began near 4700 South and 2200 West, continued into Salt Lake City and Midvale and then onto eastbound State Route 201 before moving onto southbound Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers successfully spiked the vehicle's tires at 5300 South and I-15, but the suspect continued to flee on vehicle's wheel rims. She finally took the 7200 South exit and crashed into TRAX light rail crossing barrier arms.

The suspect continued on a short distance, bolted from the car and tried to carjack another vehicle without success as police closed in, tackling her to the ground.

The 23-year-old woman , was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of automobile theft and fleeing police.

