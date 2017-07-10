Mountain Accord is subject to open meeting laws, judge rules, allowing lawsuit over $8M project to proceed

Scott disagreed, writing that the accord is a "joint cooperative undertaking" that was created and funded by 11 public agencies that are individually subject to open meeting laws. Simply having a private entity — such as a ski resort — participate in the group does not mean the whole group isn't subject to the law, she wrote.

The judge's ruling said the lawsuit can continue.

But Scott did not decide whether the accord members broke the law when they held meetings in recent years and did not formally include the Big Cottonwood residents and other members of the public in the process.

"They totally excluded private landowners other than the ski resorts," Norm Henderson said at a May court hearing. He filed the lawsuit along with members of the Cardiff Canyon Owners Association.

"We're the ones that potentially have the most at stake because we own property and have cabins up there and all that," he said.

The Mountain Accord's 2015 pact culminated two years of hashing out principles for future Wasatch Mountains use — including environmental protection, canyon public transportation plans, recreational improvements and limitations on development.

It's unclear what would happen if the accord planning group is ultimately deemed to have violated open meeting laws.

