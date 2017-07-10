Mountain Accord is subject to open meeting laws, judge rules, allowing lawsuit over $8M project to proceed

The Mountain Accord — a group created to plan for land and population issues in the Wasatch Mountains — is a public body that is subject to open meetings laws, a judge ruled Monday.
Third District Judge Laura Scott refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed in January by a group of Big Cottonwood Canyon residents and landowners who say they were illegally barred from participation in the $8 million planning project that was finalized in 2015.
Salt Lake County attorneys representing the accord and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, who is chairman of the group, responded in February by asking the judge to toss the suit. The attorneys argued that the accord is a planning program that includes private members — not a public entity that can be sued under the Open and Public Meetings Act.