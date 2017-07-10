Provo Mayor John Curtis riding high as study names his city No. 2 and a poll ranks his congressional bid No. 1

Provo was bested by Nampa, Idaho, but narrowly outranked Boise, Idaho, which got third place. Washington, D.C., came in at the bottom of the list of 150, with New York City, Detroit and San Francisco also bringing up the rear.

Salt Lake City, the only other Utah city to make the list, claimed spot No. 40.

Curtis credited Provo's employees, including administrators and police officers, for their commitment to the city and its recognition in the study. During his time as mayor, Curtis has worked to improve Provo's economic development and downtown vibrancy, as well as launched clean-air and recreation initiatives.

He hopes those efforts — and now the city's new ranking — will show voters what he's accomplished and drive forward his congressional bid.

And he's already got an early edge.

Curtis is the front-runner among the three Republicans, slightly surpassing former state Rep. Chris Herrod and investment adviser Tanner Ainge in a Utah Policy poll released Monday from Dan Jones & Associates.

Though 49 percent of the 199 respondents (all conservatives in the 3rd Congressional District) remain undecided, 29 percent favor Curtis. Meanwhile, 12 percent support Herrod and 10 percent would vote for Ainge.

A Curtis victory is far from assured, though. The poll has a margin of error of 7 percentage points and was conducted June 23 to July 5. More than a month remains until the Aug. 15 primary. The winner of the GOP showdown goes on to face Democrat Kathie Allen in the Nov. 7 election.

The Provo mayor, too, has been dogged by criticisms in past weeks — including from the national conservative foundation Club for Growth, which has spent money for and against Utah candidates in the past.

The group tweeted at Curtis on Thursday — after he promised to never vote for a tax-rate increase — calling him a "liberal, tax-hiking Democrat masquerading as a Republican." Questions about his party loyalty have been a common attack lobbed at Curtis's campaign.

"People just won't let go of it," he said.

While Curtis has openly acknowledged his short stint as a Democrat (when he unsuccessfully ran against state GOP Sen. Curt Bramble in 2000), he dismissed the claim that he would vote to raise taxes.

"It's clear that Club for Growth has never been to Provo and knows nothing about me," he said.