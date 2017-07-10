Trial of former Utah County real estate guru gets short postponement

Koerber has pleaded not guilty.

A previous indictment was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups but the U.S. Attorney's Office obtained a new indictment in January and Shelby was eventually assigned that case.

Shelby also has said that he won't be bound by a ruling Waddoups made in the previous case in which he prohibited the government from using evidence at trial from two interviews of Koerber. That's because prosecutors had not obtained permission to talk to Koerber from an attorney was representing him at the time, Waddoups ruled.

Prosecutors argued that Koerber volunteered to sit for the interviews and was not represented at that time.

From 2004 to 2008, Koerber ran a series of entities grouped around his companies called Franklin Squires Cos. and Founders Capital through which he taught a real estate investment strategy called "equity milling." The companies took in about $100 million by telling potential investors they could earn 2 percent to 5 percent per month.

Indictments alleged that Koerber's enterprise was not making money and that he had used about $50 million of investor moneys to repay other investors to make the operation appear profitable.

