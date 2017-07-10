Quantcast
Utah wrong-way driver gets 10 years in prison for fatal head-on crash

By connect
First Published      Updated 56 minutes ago
A wrong-way driver was sentenced to prison Monday for up to 10 years for killing another driver last year on Interstate 80 in Summit County.

Stuart Riley Miller, 32, of Kamas, was charged in 3rd District Court with second-degree felony automobile homicide and class C misdemeanor drinking alcohol in a vehicle in connection with the March 28, 2016, death of 39-year-old Amanda Kae Streit, of Park City.

In May, Miller pleaded guilty to a lesser third-degree felony count of auto homicide and an amended count of third-degree felony obstructing justice. The misdemeanor count was dismissed.

On Monday, Judge Paige Petersen sentenced Miller to prison for up to five years on each count, and ordered them to run consecutively. The judge said Miller would receive credit for 469 days served at the Summit County jail while awaiting resolution of the case.

Charging documents state that at about 7:50 p.m. on the day of the crash, 911 dispatchers received reports of a wrong-way driver on I-80 — an SUV going east in the westbound lanes near the Park City exit — followed soon after by reports of a head-on collision.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper arrived at the scene to find that a GMC Yukon, driven by Miller, had collided with a Saturn Vue driven by Streit, who suffered fatal injuries.

Witnesses told police that the Yukon was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the Saturn, charges state.

Inside the center console of the Yukon, officers found a small, half-empty bottle of whiskey in the center console, charges state.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the UHP has said.

Miller, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to a Park City hospital, where his blood was drawn upon admission. A nurse at the hospital told troopers that Miller's blood-alcohol content was 0.279, which is more than three times Utah's legal limit of 0.08, charges state.

Miller admitted to troopers that he was drinking in his Yukon from the Jim Beam bottle found in the console, charges state. In plea documents, Miller admitted that he "concealed" the whiskey bottle in the console "to avoid an investigation."

shunt@sltrib.com

 

