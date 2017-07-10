Utah wrong-way driver gets 10 years in prison for fatal head-on crash

A wrong-way driver was sentenced to prison Monday for up to 10 years for killing another driver last year on Interstate 80 in Summit County.

Stuart Riley Miller, 32, of Kamas, was charged in 3rd District Court with second-degree felony automobile homicide and class C misdemeanor drinking alcohol in a vehicle in connection with the March 28, 2016, death of 39-year-old Amanda Kae Streit, of Park City.

In May, Miller pleaded guilty to a lesser third-degree felony count of auto homicide and an amended count of third-degree felony obstructing justice. The misdemeanor count was dismissed.

On Monday, Judge Paige Petersen sentenced Miller to prison for up to five years on each count, and ordered them to run consecutively. The judge said Miller would receive credit for 469 days served at the Summit County jail while awaiting resolution of the case.