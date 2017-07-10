Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Flies, ants and ‘fish from an unknown origin’ force closure of South Salt Lake restaurant

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Cafe Guanaco Mix in South Salt Lake has been shut down for the second time in two years for "presenting an imminent health hazard" to the public.

According to a notice on the Salt Lake County Health Department website, inspectors found flies, ants, mouse droppings and a sewer vent problems causing "excess odor," in the building at 499 E. 2700 South.

The restaurant, which serves Salvadoran and Oaxacan food, also was cited for operating "two different food operations" in the same kitchen without a second valid permit. The Salt Lake Tribune reviewed the dual restaurant last year.

The routine inspection uncovered 35 health code violations in total — 13 of which were considered critical to consumer health, the notice shows.

Among the violations:

• Fish from an unknown origin stored in the walk-in freezer.

• Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler.

• The walk-in cooler was unable to hold potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees to prevent bacteria growth.

• Rice and beans, and tamales were being held at too high a temperature, which could cause bacteria growth.

• No soap or hand drying provisions in the unisex restroom.

Cafe Guanaco Mix also was closed in July 2015, according to health inspection reports, for "operating out of a neighboring business" without proper health department permit and failing "to hold potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees."

The restaurant will remain closed until health inspectors deem it safe for consumers.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()