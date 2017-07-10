Flies, ants and ‘fish from an unknown origin’ force closure of South Salt Lake restaurant

Cafe Guanaco Mix in South Salt Lake has been shut down for the second time in two years for "presenting an imminent health hazard" to the public.

According to a notice on the Salt Lake County Health Department website, inspectors found flies, ants, mouse droppings and a sewer vent problems causing "excess odor," in the building at 499 E. 2700 South.

The restaurant, which serves Salvadoran and Oaxacan food, also was cited for operating "two different food operations" in the same kitchen without a second valid permit. The Salt Lake Tribune reviewed the dual restaurant last year.