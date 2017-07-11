Harrowing Mt. Timpanogos helicopter rescue one of dozens this year

Safety » Harrowing Mt. Timpanogos rescue one of dozens using helicopters this year.

While crossing a Mt. Timpanogos snowfield Saturday, emergency-response volunteer Talon Kohler slipped and tumbled 100 yards before dropping another 30 feet into a rock- and ice-filled chasm.

Kohler was working with the Timpanogos Emergency Response Team (TERT), checking conditions along the Aspen Grove Trail, when he fell at about 5:20 p.m.

At first light the next morning, a Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter crew scooped Kohler off the mountain, using a cable hoist. The rescue was one of an unprecedented 34 DPS helicopter rescues since Memorial Day, setting up 2017 for a record number of aerial rescues as more residents and tourists flock to the backcountry.

As he slid, the 25-year-old Kohler lost his ice ax and landed on his back, he told reporters from his bed at Utah Valley Hospital on Tuesday. A sleeping bag in his backpack cushioned his fall into the crevasse, he said, but he still fractured both ankles.

"With every delay, we were more and more worried that I might lose my leg, just because the bones aren't supposed to be out of your body for so long, you know," Kohler said.

Switching to survival mode • The Heber City resident was upbeat when telling the story. But as he laid in the crevasse, Kohler considered leaving a final recording for his wife and 7-month-old daughter.

"I definitely thought about my wife and baby in those 10 minutes, being alone, just thinking, 'I hope they're taken care of,' " he said.

Then his brain switched to survival mode. He moved his arms to make sure he wasn't paralyzed, placed a pad under his body and put on a jacket to prevent hypothermia.

Three TERT volunteers climbed down to the base of the frozen waterfall where Kohler landed. Lacking equipment for a proper rescue, they boiled water and wrapped him up until Utah County Search and Rescue volunteers arrived on foot four hours later.

Hoisting Kohler by helicopter in the dark at 10 p.m. was deemed too risky, so medics wrapped him into a "burrito of sleeping bags," Kohler said, and they settled in for the night.

Our DPS helicopter team performs a hoist rescue in Utah County. Along with local agencies, we were able to bring the man down the mountain pic.twitter.com/nhPLtNFJn3 — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) July 10, 2017

Faster, safer rescues • Kohler and rescue specialist Landon Middaugh can be seen in a video being pulled back into the helicopter by the hoist early Sunday morning, allowing the pilot to safely hover 50 or 100 feet above the treacherous terrain.

It's a maneuver DPS has used often since purchasing the $4 million hoist-equipped chopper last year. The helicopter is ideal for rescues in narrow canyons, steep hillsides and high elevations, such as Timpanogos, Middaugh told reporters at a Monday news conference at the DPS hangar near Salt Lake City International Airport.

The hoist is considerably faster and safer than rescuers carting a patient out of the backcountry, or to a location where a helicopter can land. Still, the rescue technique isn't for everyone, said Middaugh, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who works the rescue gig part time.

"They're scared," he said of people he rescues. "Not everybody wants to be pulled up and down on a cable. So we have to tell them: 'Listen, I need you to pay really close attention. We're going to get you out of here, but you need to listen carefully — grab here, and don't let go.'"