Lawsuit accuses state of Utah of favoring a tow company, and a state trooper of sexual harassment

A lawsuit alleges two state agencies gave preferential treatment to a tow truck company, and that a Utah Highway Patrol trooper sexually harassed a woman who complained that her employer was being slighted.

West Coast Towing, based in Lehi, planned to file the lawsuit Monday in state court in Salt Lake City.

The complaint says the company has lost "at least $630,000" in revenue because a UHP sergeant and an employee of the Utah Department of Transportation have been bypassing what is called the Heavy Duty Towing Rotation in Utah County.

West Coast Towing is one of three Utah County towing companies qualified to be dispatched to heavy duty jobs — typically recovering broke down or overturned tractor-trailers or other large vehicles. UHP or UDOT are supposed to give each of the three companies turns and run the program equitably, the lawsuit says.