Lawsuit accuses state of Utah of favoring a tow company, and a state trooper of sexual harassment

A lawsuit alleges two state agencies gave preferential treatment to a tow truck company, and that a Utah Highway Patrol trooper sexually harassed a woman who complained that her employer was being slighted.

West Coast Towing, based in Lehi, planned to file the lawsuit Monday in state court in Salt Lake City.

The complaint says the company has lost "at least $630,000" in revenue because a UHP sergeant and an employee of the Utah Department of Transportation have been bypassing what is called the Heavy Duty Towing Rotation in Utah County.

West Coast Towing is one of three Utah County towing companies qualified to be dispatched to heavy duty jobs — typically recovering broke down or overturned tractor-trailers or other large vehicles. UHP or UDOT are supposed to give each of the three companies turns and run the program equitably, the lawsuit says.

But West Coast Towing's lawsuit claims that since October, UHP Sgt. Blaine Robbins, who oversees the towing program and the rotation, and Rob Woolsey, a UDOT employee in charge of incident management, have been bypassing the rotation and directly contacting a West Coast Towing competitor called Stauffer's Towing and Recovery.

The lawsuit also claims that Robbins sexually harassed a West Coast Towing employee "with improper, sexually suggestive comments, text messages, telephone calls, stalking and other unwanted personal contact."

Robbins used a UHP cruiser to pull over the woman, the suit says, "to engage in petty, flirtatious conduct on the side of the road."

The woman complained about favorable treatment for Stauffer's, the lawsuit says, and Robbins responded by saying: "'Don't do anything to make me dislike you.'"

Neither Stauffer's nor the third tow company in the rotation, Larry's Towing, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Representatives of UHP and UDOT did not immediately respond to request for comment.

