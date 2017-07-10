Inconvenient location, meeting times hamper public input on Utah’s Medicaid expansion plans, health experts say

"Without that public transportation option, which a lot of people with disabilities on Medicaid need, they might [be] prohibited" from commenting, Vorwaller said.

Location is one of several factors dampening public input at two hearings in the last month on the proposed Medicaid expansion, particularly from groups who could be most affected by the changes, health experts said. Medicaid targets low-income and disabled residents.

And, as of Monday, state officials said they had received a total of 57 comments — 21 of which were offered at Monday's public hearing — with about a week left for soliciting input.

Officials faced a similar problem with an expansion plan proposed last year, when they had received fewer than 40 comments with a week left prior to the comment deadline.

Last year's Medicaid plan still had not been approved by the federal government some six months after state officials hoped to beginning enrolling individuals Jan. 1, 2017. So, they opted to add to the proposal instead, with work requirements and other limits that had previously been nonstarters under Obama administration.

But in seeking input from Utahns, Vorwaller said department officials "should have done stuff differently."

The current meeting location created major problems for the homeless and those with disabilities, he said. Though there is a TRAX station about a third of a mile from the building, the closest stop falls outside the Utah Transit Authority's free zone, forcing would-be meeting attendees to pay their way.

And even if the meetings were held in a more central location, scheduling them in mid-afternoon — when most people are working — has also diminished attended, Vorwaller said.

"Questions have arisen about the timing of the public hearings being prohibitive to people that have other jobs to come and comment," Vorwaller said. The timing, he said, "seems to be catered to the normal people, especially with administrative agencies."

Health Department spokeswoman Kolbi Young said Utahns who cannot attend public hearings in person can either call in or submit comments online, via email or by postal mail.

Young told The Salt Lake Tribune that scheduling meetings in the middle of the day was typical for the department.

But last month, officials discussed rescheduling Monday's meeting for a time more suited for working adults after they received just three public comments.

Andrew Riggle, Medical Care Advisory Committee chairman, said at that meeting that he'd heard from "a couple folks" that "mid-afternoon times are fine for agency and organizational representatives, but might be a bit more challenging" for others.

Riggle suggested to Nate Checketts, director of the department's Medicaid and Health Financing division, that Monday's meeting be held an hour later "to make it possible for folks to come just as they are getting off of work or dropping their kids. Just a thought. Being a nonparent, I'm not sure which is better."

But Checketts opted to keep Monday's time the same, given that the news outlets had already published the dates and times.