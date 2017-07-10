Which two Utah hospitals are among nation’s most beautiful?

"Utah seems to have a large number of attractive hospitals, with many facilities from the state gracing our list over the years," the healthcare staffing company said Monday in announcing its winners.

Aesthetics of hospitals are important, Soliant Health said, in part because "healing is beautiful — and beauty is healing."

The company, headquartered in Georgia, credited Intermountain Medical Center's modern architecture and natural elements such as ponds and waterfalls, visible through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Intermountain Medical Center's nursing administrator Suzanne Anderson said the recognition reflects more than the facility's physical beauty, but also its care.

"Every patient room has a view of the valley or the mountains and was designed that way to ensure patients have something they could connect to nature with," Anderson said Monday. "Hospitals can be cold and scary places and we didn't want that. We wanted to create a place that would be healing."

Soliant's ranking — based on over 100,000 votes in a national online poll — singled out Primary Children's as one of the oldest hospitals on its list. The hospital was founded in 1882 and the current building was erected in the 1950s, though it has undergone recent renovations and seen the addition of the Eccles Outpatient Services Building.

Katy Welkie, Primary Children's CEO, said its buildings' beauty "is about more than architecture."

"Primary Children's is filled with a spirit of healing and hope that our caregivers bring to the space, which demonstrates our unwavering focus on The Child First and Always," Welkie said in a statement.

Several other Utah hospitals have made the Soliant Health list in the past several years. In 2016, the LDS Hospital, Logan Regional Hospital, McKay-Dee Hospital Center in Ogden and Bear River Valley Hospital all ranked in the Soliant's top 15.

McKay-Dee Hospital Center topped its list in 2014, with Huntsman Cancer Institute coming in 4th that same year.

kgifford@sltrib.com Twitter: @kelgiffo