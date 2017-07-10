SLCPD: Man leaps to his death, closes downtown section of TRAX lines

Salt Lake City police confirmed that a man's fatal fall from a freeway overpass onto light rail lines below was an apparent suicide.

SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking said the man is believed to have jumped from the overpass, where 900 South exits Interstate 15 onto South Temple Street, about 9:20 a.m. Monday.

The man's identity was not released.

Utah Transit Authority provided buses to transport TRAX passengers around the scene late Monday morning as the investigation continued, Wilking said.

