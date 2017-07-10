Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

SLCPD: Man leaps to his death, closes downtown section of TRAX lines

By connect
First Published      Updated 26 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Salt Lake City police confirmed that a man's fatal fall from a freeway overpass onto light rail lines below was an apparent suicide.

SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking said the man is believed to have jumped from the overpass, where 900 South exits Interstate 15 onto South Temple Street, about 9:20 a.m. Monday.

The man's identity was not released.

Utah Transit Authority provided buses to transport TRAX passengers around the scene late Monday morning as the investigation continued, Wilking said.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

AT A GLANCE

Suicide can be prevented »

If you or someone you know may be experiencing suicidal thoughts please call:

24-Hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

If you or someone else is in immediate danger please call 9-1-1.

Also, Utah has crisis lines statewide, http://dsamh.utah.gov/crisis-hotlines-2/

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()